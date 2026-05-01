Pune: 35 year old man dies after being hit during bullock cart race

A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a bull during a bullock cart race in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Wednesday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Prakash Mahadu Phatangade, resident of Kanhur Mesai village in Shirur.

As per the legal procedure, an accidental death report was lodged at the Shikrapur police station in Pune rural. “Further investigation is on to confirm the cause behind the incident,” said police inspector Deepratan Gaikwad.

Police said a bullock cart race named as “Karandi Kesari 2026” was organised at the Karandi village in Shirur. Several people had gathered at the spot for the race.