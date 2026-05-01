Pune: 35 year old man dies after being hit during bullock cart race

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A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a bull during a bullock cart race in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Wednesday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Prakash Mahadu Phatangade, resident of Kanhur Mesai village in Shirur.
As per the legal procedure, an accidental death report was lodged at the Shikrapur police station in Pune rural. “Further investigation is on to confirm the cause behind the incident,” said police inspector Deepratan Gaikwad.
Police said a bullock cart race named as “Karandi Kesari 2026” was organised at the Karandi village in Shirur. Several people had gathered at the spot for the race.
A police inquiry revealed that after a bullock cart ran through the route during the race, Phatangade tried to hold the bull. The bull, however, hit him with so much impact that he collapsed on the road and fainted. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but the doctors pronounced him dead.
After receiving information, a team of Shikrapur police station launched a probe into the incident. Police havaldar Narendra Gaikwad is investigating the case.
In April 2024, a 65 year old farmer Vishnu Genba Bhome had died during a bullock cart race in Bhor taluka of Pune district. Police said Bhome was a resident of Shind village.
Police said the bullock cart race organised as part of a Jatra — a traditional folk fair and gathering — was held in honour of village deity Navlai Devi and to celebrate Ram Navami. Bhome was part of the crowd that was watching the semifinal round of the bullock cart race. At the time of the incident, Bhome was standing very close to the track wherein six to seven carts were in the race. As he went even closer to the track, he was knocked down by a racing bullock cart. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Bullock cart races were banned in Maharashtra in 2014 following a Supreme Court ruling. In December 2021, the top court again allowed Maharashtra to hold the traditional bullock cart race, saying there was no reason to disallow it in the state when similar sports were being held across the country.