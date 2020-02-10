Pune: 34-year-old woman ‘jumps to death’, husband, in-laws booked

Police said that Megha worked for a private company while her husband, Santosh Patil, is a doctor. (Representational Image) Police said that Megha worked for a private company while her husband, Santosh Patil, is a doctor. (Representational Image)

A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Chinchwad Saturday afternoon. Police have booked a case of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws based on her father’s complaint.

The deceased, Megha Santosh Patil, a resident of Manik Colony on Link Road, allegedly jumped from the fifth floor around 4 pm.

Police said that Megha worked for a private company while her husband, Santosh Patil, is a doctor.

The husband and his parents have been booked on charges of abetement to suicide and domestic violence leading to suicide.

The FIR filed by Megha’s father Sudhakar Shinde says her husband and in-laws had been mentally and physically abusing her and pressuring her to bring Rs 25 lakh from her parents to purchase a flat.

On Saturday afternoon, after she jumped from the fifth floor, she was taken to a nearby hospital by some neighbours. She was declared brought dead. Police said the couple also had a heated argument hours before she took the extreme step.

