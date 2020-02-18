Pune: 33-yr-old woman held for smuggling 642 gram gold valued at Rs 19.98L

On February 5, the actor was in Pune to perform on two songs at a private party, reportedly organised by a person affiliated to a political party, the official said. (Representational Image) On February 5, the actor was in Pune to perform on two songs at a private party, reportedly organised by a person affiliated to a political party, the official said. (Representational Image)

A woman was arrested at Pune International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold in her rectum on Sunday. The woman, Mariyam Mohammed Salim Shaikh (33), a resident of Mumbai, arrived from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight with 642 grams gold valued at Rs 19,98,138.

“On the basis of intelligence, officers of Pune International Airport intercepted Mariyam under a reasonable belief that she was carrying contraband goods. After due process and with the medical team’s assistance, three capsules covered with black adhesive tape concealed in the rectum of the passenger were recovered,” said a statement issued by Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of Customs, Pune International Airport, on Monday.

The press release stated that gold in the form of paste weighing 642 grams was recovered from these three capsules.

“The attempted smuggling of gold has been thwarted as a result of vigilant monitoring and alertness shown by Customs officials at Pune International Airport. Further investigation as per Customs Act 1962 is under progress, passengers are urged to report to Customs on any suspicious persons and baggage at Pune International Airport…Body concealment of contraband materials is most risky, painful and fatal for the life of the carrier,” stated the press release.

Customs officials are investigating under whose instructions the woman allegedly smuggled the gold from Dubai to Pune and where she was planning to take it.

