Pune: 32-year-old doctor found murdered at home, police launch search for husband

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police has launched a search for a man after his wife, a doctor at a government hospital in Pune, was found dead at their residence in Moshi on Monday morning.

The deceased, Sarla Salve (32), worked at Naidu Hospital and had got married two years ago to Vijaykumar Salve, who is posted as talathi, a revenue department official, for a cluster of villages in Junnar.

On Monday morning, the police found Sarla murdered with injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon and also a blunt object. The police opened their flat with a duplicate key after some friends of the deceased told them she was not responding to calls and the door was locked from the outside.

Police officials said they have found a note in the house, believed to have been written by the husband, in which he has incriminated himself and said he killed her because of disagreements she was having with him

Inspector Shivaji Gaware of Bhosari MIDC police station said, “We have launched a search for the husband.”