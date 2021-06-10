Pune: 32.13 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 till June 8

Updated: June 10, 2021 11:58:38 am
Pune has been able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries till June 8. Of these, the maximum has been administered to people belonging in the above 45 age group, with 17.88 lakh people getting the first dose and 4.17 lakh receiving their second shot.
In the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 10,816 have got their second shot. Among the healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 90,658 have got both. There are 2.25 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 89,345 have been fully vaccinated.
According to a Pune district health department’s report, in Pune city, a total of 1.71 lakh in the 18-44 age group and 3.18 lakh above 45 have got their first shots. In these groups 4,736 and 55,403 have got both doses so far.
Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (health) Pune circle that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur, said that they have a capacity to inoculate nearly 80,000 people daily across 600 centres.
“However, we are getting doses in small batches. The last time we got vaccines was two days ago —29,000 doses of Covaxin and 29,500 shots of Covishield. As such, on some days, the pace of vaccination shows down. However, that’s not the case on all days. For instance, on June 9, our target was to inoculate 25,940 beneficiaries but we were able to vaccinate 27,513 people,” Dr Deshmukh said. “We are expecting a larger number of vaccines to arrive in the next ten days,” he added.
Vaccination of students going abroad expedited
Pune Municipal corporation health authorities said a special drive that was organised for four days had ensured that at least 1,500 students who wanted to travel abroad for higher studies were given a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.
“We are now waiting for the CoWin app to be updated so that it will be easier for more students and persons wanting to travel abroad to apply,” a PMC health official said.
Here’s a list of centres where the vaccination is going on today (Thursday):
COVISHIELD
|LOCALITY
|CENTRE
|SLOTS
|Audh-Baner
|Shevale Hospital
|100
|Nimhan Hospital, Pashan
|100
|Baner Smart Clinic
|100
|Baner Arogya Kendra
|100
|Shivajinagar-Ghole Road
|Dalwi Hospital, Shivajinagar
|100
|Singhad Road
|Janata Wasahat Hospital
|100
|Shantabai Khadsare Hospital, Wadgaon
|100
|Dhayari Sub Centre
|100
|Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari
|100
|Wanawdi-Ramtekdi
|Shivarkar Hospital
|100
|Meenatai Thackeray Hospital
|100
|Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Hospital, Mithanagar
|100
|Kondhwa-Yevlewadi
|Dhankawde Pregnany Home
|100
|Sukhsagar Nagar Hospital, Rathi Vihirimage
|100
|Sainagar Hospital
|100
|Kasba-Vishrambaghwada
|Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 1
|100
|Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 2
|100
|Hutatma Babu Genu Hospital
|100
|Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital, Barne Road
|100
|Kamala Nehru Hospital
|100
|Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Ambeel Odha
|100
|Kalawati Todkar Hospital
|100
|Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home
|100
|Bibvewadi
|VIT Yugpurush Shivchhatrapati Hospital
|100
|Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori
|K Genba Tukaram Mhaiske Hospital
|100
|Shivrai Hospital
|100
|Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada
|100
|Ideal Colony Sports Complex
|100
|Kothrud-Bavdhan
|Virangula Centre, Jijamata Garden, Kothrud
|100
|Raut Hospital, Kelewadi
|100
|Jayabai Sutar Hospital
|100
|Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri
|Vasti Clinic, Viman Nagar
|100
|Karne Hospital
|100
|Kharadi Hospital
|100
|Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Wadgaon Sheri
|100
|Lohegaon Hospital
|100
|Dhole Patil Road
|Taadiwala Road Hospital
|100
|Nayyudu Hospital
|100
|Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Hospital, Bhimnagar
|100
|B T Kawde Road Hospital
|100
|Kawde Patil Hospital, Koregaon Park
|100
|Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar
|Thorwe Hospital
|100
|Pote Hospital
|100
|Warje-Karwenagar
|Shivne Sub Centre
|100
|Tharkude Hospital
|100
|Mundhwa-Hadapsar
|Aapnasaheb Magar Hospital, Vithal Tupe Patil Natyagrih
|100
|Sakharam Kodre Hospital
|100
|Fursungi Hospital
|100
|Uruli Devachi Hospital
|100
|Bhawani Peth
|Rohidas Kirad Hospital
|100
|Mamasaheb Badde Hospital
|100
|Savitribai Phule Maternity Home
|100
|Bai Bhikaji Bamanji Pestanji Hospital
|100
|Malti Kachi Maternity Home, Gaadikhana
|100
COVAXIN
|LOCALITY
|CENTRE
|SLOTS
|Kasba-Vishrambaghwada
|Kamala Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth
|100
|Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori
|Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada
|100
|Kothrud-Bavdhan
|Sutar Hospital, Kothrud
|100
|Singhad Road
|Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari
|100
|Bhawani Peth
|Maltik Kachi Hospital, Bhawani Peth
|100
|Shivajinagar-Ghole Road
|Sant Ramdas Shala, Kannad
|100
|Dhole Patil Road
|Nayyudu Hospital
|100
|Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri
|Galande Patil Hospital
|100
|Aundh-Baner
|Aundh Kuti Hospital
|100
|Warje-Karvenagar
|Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital
|100
|Wanawdi-Ramtekdi
|Chhatrapati Shahu Hospital, Kedarinagar
|100
|Mundhwa-Hadapsar
|Bhangire Hospital, Mahammadwadi
|100
|Kondhwa-Yewlevadi
|Savitribai Phule Hospital, Kondhwa
|100
|Bibvewadi
|Premchand Oswal Hospital
|100
|Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar
|Hazrat Maulana Yunus Sahab Hospital, Santoshnagar, Dhankawadi
|100
|Sassoon Hospital
|100
