Thursday, June 10, 2021
Pune: 32.13 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 till June 8

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (health) of Pune circle, said the district administration expects a large consignment of vaccines to arrive in the next 10 days.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas |
Updated: June 10, 2021 11:58:38 am
A specially abled kid gets vaccinated in Pune on Thursday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune has been able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries till June 8. Of these, the maximum has been administered to people belonging in the above 45 age group, with 17.88 lakh people getting the first dose and 4.17 lakh receiving their second shot.

In the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 10,816 have got their second shot. Among the healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 90,658 have got both. There are 2.25 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 89,345 have been fully vaccinated.

According to a Pune district health department’s report, in Pune city, a total of 1.71 lakh in the 18-44 age group and 3.18 lakh above 45 have got their first shots. In these groups 4,736 and 55,403 have got both doses so far.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (health) Pune circle that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur, said that they have a capacity to inoculate nearly 80,000 people daily across 600 centres.

“However, we are getting doses in small batches. The last time we got vaccines was two days ago —29,000 doses of Covaxin and 29,500 shots of Covishield. As such, on some days, the pace of vaccination shows down. However, that’s not the case on all days. For instance, on June 9, our target was to inoculate 25,940 beneficiaries but we were able to vaccinate 27,513 people,” Dr Deshmukh said. “We are expecting a larger number of vaccines to arrive in the next ten days,” he added.

Vaccination of students going abroad expedited

Pune Municipal corporation health authorities said a special drive that was organised for four days had ensured that at least 1,500 students who wanted to travel abroad for higher studies were given a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are now waiting for the CoWin app to be updated so that it will be easier for more students and persons wanting to travel abroad to apply,” a PMC health official said.

Here’s a list of centres where the vaccination is going on today (Thursday):

COVISHIELD

LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS
Audh-Baner Shevale Hospital 100
Nimhan Hospital, Pashan 100
Baner Smart Clinic 100
Baner Arogya Kendra 100
Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Dalwi Hospital, Shivajinagar 100
Singhad Road Janata Wasahat Hospital 100
Shantabai Khadsare Hospital, Wadgaon 100
Dhayari Sub Centre 100
Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari 100
Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Shivarkar Hospital 100
Meenatai Thackeray Hospital 100
Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Hospital, Mithanagar 100
Kondhwa-Yevlewadi Dhankawde Pregnany Home 100
Sukhsagar Nagar Hospital, Rathi Vihirimage 100
Sainagar Hospital 100
Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 1 100
Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 2 100
Hutatma Babu Genu Hospital 100
Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital, Barne Road 100
Kamala Nehru Hospital 100
Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Ambeel Odha 100
Kalawati Todkar Hospital 100
Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home 100
Bibvewadi VIT Yugpurush Shivchhatrapati Hospital 100
Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori K Genba Tukaram Mhaiske Hospital 100
Shivrai Hospital 100
Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada 100
Ideal Colony Sports Complex 100
Kothrud-Bavdhan Virangula Centre, Jijamata Garden, Kothrud 100
Raut Hospital, Kelewadi 100
Jayabai Sutar Hospital 100
Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Vasti  Clinic, Viman Nagar 100
Karne Hospital 100
Kharadi Hospital 100
Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Wadgaon Sheri 100
Lohegaon Hospital 100
Dhole Patil Road Taadiwala Road Hospital 100
Nayyudu Hospital 100
Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Hospital, Bhimnagar 100
B T Kawde Road Hospital 100
Kawde Patil Hospital,  Koregaon Park 100
Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Thorwe Hospital 100
Pote Hospital 100
Warje-Karwenagar Shivne Sub Centre 100
Tharkude Hospital 100
Mundhwa-Hadapsar Aapnasaheb Magar Hospital, Vithal Tupe Patil Natyagrih 100
Sakharam Kodre Hospital 100
Fursungi Hospital 100
Uruli Devachi Hospital 100
Bhawani Peth Rohidas Kirad Hospital 100
Mamasaheb Badde Hospital 100
Savitribai Phule Maternity Home 100
Bai Bhikaji Bamanji Pestanji Hospital 100
Malti Kachi Maternity Home, Gaadikhana 100

COVAXIN

LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS
Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Kamala Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth 100
Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada 100
Kothrud-Bavdhan Sutar Hospital, Kothrud 100
Singhad Road Muralidhar Laigude Hospital,  Dhayari 100
Bhawani Peth Maltik Kachi Hospital, Bhawani Peth 100
Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Sant Ramdas Shala, Kannad 100
Dhole Patil Road Nayyudu Hospital 100
Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Galande Patil Hospital 100
Aundh-Baner Aundh Kuti Hospital 100
Warje-Karvenagar Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital 100
Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Chhatrapati Shahu Hospital, Kedarinagar 100
Mundhwa-Hadapsar Bhangire Hospital,  Mahammadwadi 100
Kondhwa-Yewlevadi Savitribai Phule Hospital, Kondhwa 100
Bibvewadi Premchand Oswal Hospital 100
Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Hazrat Maulana Yunus Sahab Hospital, Santoshnagar, Dhankawadi 100
Sassoon Hospital 100

