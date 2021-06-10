Pune: 32.13 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 till June 8

Pune has been able to vaccinate 32.13 lakh beneficiaries till June 8. Of these, the maximum has been administered to people belonging in the above 45 age group, with 17.88 lakh people getting the first dose and 4.17 lakh receiving their second shot.

In the 18-44 age group, a total of 4.41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose while 10,816 have got their second shot. Among the healthcare workers, a total of 1.49 lakh have been administered the first dose while 90,658 have got both. There are 2.25 lakh frontline workers who have received the first dose while 89,345 have been fully vaccinated.

According to a Pune district health department’s report, in Pune city, a total of 1.71 lakh in the 18-44 age group and 3.18 lakh above 45 have got their first shots. In these groups 4,736 and 55,403 have got both doses so far.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (health) Pune circle that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur, said that they have a capacity to inoculate nearly 80,000 people daily across 600 centres.

“However, we are getting doses in small batches. The last time we got vaccines was two days ago —29,000 doses of Covaxin and 29,500 shots of Covishield. As such, on some days, the pace of vaccination shows down. However, that’s not the case on all days. For instance, on June 9, our target was to inoculate 25,940 beneficiaries but we were able to vaccinate 27,513 people,” Dr Deshmukh said. “We are expecting a larger number of vaccines to arrive in the next ten days,” he added.

Vaccination of students going abroad expedited

Pune Municipal corporation health authorities said a special drive that was organised for four days had ensured that at least 1,500 students who wanted to travel abroad for higher studies were given a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are now waiting for the CoWin app to be updated so that it will be easier for more students and persons wanting to travel abroad to apply,” a PMC health official said.

Here’s a list of centres where the vaccination is going on today (Thursday):

COVISHIELD

LOCALITY CENTRE SLOTS Audh-Baner Shevale Hospital 100 Nimhan Hospital, Pashan 100 Baner Smart Clinic 100 Baner Arogya Kendra 100 Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Dalwi Hospital, Shivajinagar 100 Singhad Road Janata Wasahat Hospital 100 Shantabai Khadsare Hospital, Wadgaon 100 Dhayari Sub Centre 100 Muralidhar Laigude Hospital, Dhayari 100 Wanawdi-Ramtekdi Shivarkar Hospital 100 Meenatai Thackeray Hospital 100 Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Hospital, Mithanagar 100 Kondhwa-Yevlewadi Dhankawde Pregnany Home 100 Sukhsagar Nagar Hospital, Rathi Vihirimage 100 Sainagar Hospital 100 Kasba-Vishrambaghwada Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 1 100 Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bajirao Road Vaccination Centre 2 100 Hutatma Babu Genu Hospital 100 Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hospital, Barne Road 100 Kamala Nehru Hospital 100 Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital, Ambeel Odha 100 Kalawati Todkar Hospital 100 Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home 100 Bibvewadi VIT Yugpurush Shivchhatrapati Hospital 100 Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori K Genba Tukaram Mhaiske Hospital 100 Shivrai Hospital 100 Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada 100 Ideal Colony Sports Complex 100 Kothrud-Bavdhan Virangula Centre, Jijamata Garden, Kothrud 100 Raut Hospital, Kelewadi 100 Jayabai Sutar Hospital 100 Nagar Road-Wadgoan Sheri Vasti Clinic, Viman Nagar 100 Karne Hospital 100 Kharadi Hospital 100 Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Wadgaon Sheri 100 Lohegaon Hospital 100 Dhole Patil Road Taadiwala Road Hospital 100 Nayyudu Hospital 100 Rajshri Shahu Maharaj Hospital, Bhimnagar 100 B T Kawde Road Hospital 100 Kawde Patil Hospital, Koregaon Park 100 Dhankawdi-Sahkarnagar Thorwe Hospital 100 Pote Hospital 100 Warje-Karwenagar Shivne Sub Centre 100 Tharkude Hospital 100 Mundhwa-Hadapsar Aapnasaheb Magar Hospital, Vithal Tupe Patil Natyagrih 100 Sakharam Kodre Hospital 100 Fursungi Hospital 100 Uruli Devachi Hospital 100 Bhawani Peth Rohidas Kirad Hospital 100 Mamasaheb Badde Hospital 100 Savitribai Phule Maternity Home 100 Bai Bhikaji Bamanji Pestanji Hospital 100 Malti Kachi Maternity Home, Gaadikhana 100

COVAXIN