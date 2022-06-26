Pune: 31-year-old arrested after junior colleague says he raped her

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 31-year-old man working at a financial solutions company on the charges of raping his junior colleague.

The woman, who is in her late 20s, filed a police complaint late on Saturday alleging that the man raped her twice, first after serving her alcohol at his home, and later by threatening to circulate her photos.

The woman works for a financial solutions company along with the 31-year-old accused who hails from Bihar. According to the First Information Report registered late on Saturday, the accused raped the woman on June 6 and 10.

On June 6, the accused allegedly invited her to his home for dinner, served her whiskey and raped her. Later on June 10, he allegedly called her to his house, threatened to circulate her photos, and raped her again. When he called her again around 2.30 am on Saturday, the woman approached the police and an FIR was registered.

Police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2)(n) for repeated rape, 354 (a) for sexual harassment by demanding sexual favours, and 328 for causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit crime.