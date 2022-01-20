‘30% lose vaccine-acquired immunity after 6 months’

A NEW study has demonstrated decline in antibody titres in 30% of individuals above 40 years of age after six months of vaccination. Hyderabad based AIG Hospitals, along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation, recently published results of their study that evaluated levels of antibodies to SARS-CoV2 in 1,636 healthcare workers who were fully vaccinated to assess the duration of vaccine-induced immunity and protection against Covid-19.

“We are seeing a surge of infections across the country. Fortunately, the severity of the disease is mild because of multiple factors including the effect of vaccination, the intrinsic character of the variant itself, and natural immunity amongst the population. However, we need to devise strategies that can ensure minimal spread and protect as many people as possible. The study is aimed to understand the effectiveness of current vaccines over the long-term and see if there are specific population demography who need a booster at the earliest,” Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, said in an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Researchers involved in the study measured the IgG anti-S1 and IgG anti-S2 antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in those 1,636 individuals. Those who had antibody levels less than 15 AU/ml were considered antibody negative, which means they didn’t develop any protective immunity against the virus.