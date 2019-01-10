Pune: 300 students from Balewadi school make field visit to a police station

It was an unusual scene with the age-old Hindi rhyme, Naani Teri Morni Ko Mor Le Gaye, filling the air around the Chaturshrungi Police Station on Wednesday morning.

Advertising

The mega choir was a group of 300 school students of Vibgyor High, Balewadi, who were on a field visit to the police station.

It was for the first time that six-year-old Advik Agroya had met a police officer in his life, which seemed to have made a great impact on him.

“I want to become a policeman,” said Advik, who was highly impressed with the rifles, guns and ammunition that were on display during the hour-long visit to the police station.

As many as 28 school teachers accompanied the batch of Class 1 students. The students were taken around the police station, during which they were explained the overall functioning. The young visitors even posed some tough questions to the men in uniform on how police nabbed criminals, how they made use of rifles, how one could file a complaint, among others. The students boldly shook hands and also gave a high-five to the police officials while inspecting the police station.

Speaking on this special visit, Sarita Nirkhe, one of the class teachers, said: “The field visit is part of our curriculam, under which students are taken to neighbourhood areas. So far, we have taken students to a toy shop, a super market and will soon be taking them to a construction site.”

For little Misree Shukla, the site of guns was not a pleasant one.

“I was scared to see so many guns and pistols placed in the room,” she said.

Though it was not new for the police team to attend to school students, it was for the first time that the Chaturghrungi police hosted such a large group of students. Balasaheb Chavan, one of the co-ordinating police officers, not only engaged students and encouraged them to sing songs but also showed them lathi, helmet, wakie-talkie and other equipment commonly used by the police.

Advertising

Chavan said, “Most of the students wanted to see where the criminals are confined as they had heard of prisons and lock-up rooms. They even had a lot of questions on the types of weapons, wakie-talkie used by the police. We informed the students that the police works to resolve all kinds of quarrels and fights.”