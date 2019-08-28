Pune: 3-year-old girl abducted, killed; police suspect sexual assault

A three-year-old girl living on the streets with her parents in Pune was allegedly abducted in the early hours of Tuesday and was later found critically injured in a railway compartment, with signs of possible sexual abuse. She succumbed to injuries in the evening, said police.

Advertising

According to the police, between Monday night and early hours of Tuesday, when the family was sleeping on the pavement, the girl went missing.

During the day, a railway police team on a patrol round found a girl with serious injuries lying unconscious inside a coach at the station. While the injured girl was identified to be the one who had gone missing, her primary medical examination pointed to possible sexual abuse. She succumbed to head injury Tuesday evening while being treated.

A report of the post-mortem examination is now awaited. Hospital authorities have said the girl had a head injury and bite marks on the face.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravindra Rasal said, “An offence has been registered in this regard. Considering the seriousness of the case, a coordinated probe has been launched.”