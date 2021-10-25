scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Pune: 3-month-old girl killed, mother held for murder, 13-yr-old brother also detained

On October 22, the woman had approached the police with a complaint that some unidentified persons had kidnapped her three-month-old daughter.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: October 25, 2021 1:29:07 am
The body of the baby has been recovered, police said. The woman was placed under arrest on charges of murder and the boy was detained.

The Pune police have arrested a 30-year-old woman and detained her 13-year-old son for allegedly killing her three-month-old daughter and dumping her body in the river from Bundgarden bridge.

On October 22, the woman had approached the police with a complaint that some unidentified persons had kidnapped her three-month-old daughter. Police probe revealed that the woman had been separated from her husband and living with her brother in Pune.

An official said the woman had given birth to a girl in an alleged extramarital relationship. On the day she reported the baby kidnapped, she had strangled her to death and asked her 13-year-old son to dump the body in the river, police said. The boy had then thrown the body from Bundgarden bridge by wrapping it in a gunny bag, police said.

