Pune: 3 held for ‘possession’ of 130 kg of marijuana

Police said they recovered five bags of marijuana during the search. (Representational)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested three people with alleged possession of 130 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs 24.54 lakh.

Police identified the accused as Arun Baliram Jadhav (26) and Prashant Haribhau Shinde (25) of Nigdi, and Shubham Sunil Mohite (19) of Khed.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team, led by Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mohite, laid a trap near Shastri Nagar in Yerwada on Thursday evening to nab the accused, who had come to the area in a four-wheeler. When the police tried to stop the vehicle, the accused allegedly tried to escape, but were eventually caught. Police said they recovered five bags of marijuana during the search.

They added that the accused had procured the banned drug from Andhra Pradesh and were planning to sell it in Nigdi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police sub-inspector Dattaji Mohite is probing the case further.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two people for allegedly trying to transport marijuana in an autorickshaw. Police suspect that the duo – identified as Alka Vishnu Dhanawde (43) and Atul Bhimrao Jadhav (20) – were planning to sell the drug to their customers in the city.

A team of Wakad police nabbed the two in Thergaon area on Wednesday evening, and recovered 1.95 kg of marijuana from them, worth Rs 40,000. The two have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

