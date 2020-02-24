Pune: 3 ‘drunk’ men arrested for manhandling inspector, verbally abusing cop

The three have been identified as Prasad Ramapure (22) and Suryakant Fugare (23), who are from Nanded district and currently studying in Pune, and their friend Rajnikant Kamble, who works at a hotel in Chakan. (Representational Image) The three have been identified as Prasad Ramapure (22) and Suryakant Fugare (23), who are from Nanded district and currently studying in Pune, and their friend Rajnikant Kamble, who works at a hotel in Chakan. (Representational Image)

Three men have been arrested for allegedly manhandling a police inspector and verbally abusing a constable after they were stopped for riding triple seat and drunk driving on Friday night. The men were brought to the police station but managed to run away for a short while, before being nabbed again, said police.

The incident took place at Somji Chowk in Kondhwa when a police team from the local traffic division was conducting checks on Mahashivratri. At about 10 pm, police stopped three people who were riding on a bike and creating ruckus. After verifying that all three were under the influence of alcohol, they were taken to the police station to be booked for various traffic violations.

The three have been identified as Prasad Ramapure (22) and Suryakant Fugare (23), who are from Nanded district and currently studying in Pune, and their friend Rajnikant Kamble, who works at a hotel in Chakan.

“When the three were taken to the police station, they misbehaved with the policemen and fled while they were being booked. They were caught again… when Inspector C M Nimbalkar started asking questions, they not only manhandled him but also verbally abused constable Amit Saste… They were arrested and booked for offences including assault on a public servant,” said Assistant Inspector Dada Pawar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.