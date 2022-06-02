Pune: 3 drug peddlers, 23 kg marijuana fall in cop net in separate cases

In two separate cases Wednesday, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune City Police arrested three persons and seized around 23 kilogram of marijuana along with sharp weapons from the accused.

In the first case, a team from the cell was working on the tip-off that one person, who goes by the name Bob, is hiding a large stash of the contraband drug at his house located in the Hingne area. A raid was conducted at the house of the suspect, who was later identified as Amit Prabhakar Kumavat (32), in the Samarth Nagar area of Hingne.

Police seized around 21 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 4.2 lakh in the illegal market, a weighing scale, small plastic bags and rolling paper stashed in the house. Kumavat was subsequently placed under arrest. A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

In the second case, the police zeroed down on two persons suspiciously loitering at the Vadgaon Budruk area after they received a tip-off about the movement of suspected peddlers in the area. The two persons identified as Sunny Bhosle (24) and Sai Kotakonda (19) were detained and upon search, the police team recovered 1.6 kg of marijuana along with two sharp weapons from their possession. The police have arrested and booked the duo under the provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.