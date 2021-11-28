Pune: 3 children injured as digital display screening movie falls on them, corporator booked

Three children sustained serious head injuries after a digital display put up for the screening of a movie in the Sahakarnagar area fell on them Friday night. The police have booked a local corporator and another person for allegedly organising the screening.

Officials from the Sahakarnagar police station said that a screen was set on an open yard by local corporator Subhash Jagtap in Taljai for screening the movie ‘Jai Bhim’. Around 10.15 pm, the screen collapsed, injuring three children who were sitting in the front.

The injured children have been identified as Pranjal Vijay Admane (6), Anushka Vishal Randive (6) and Saurabh Jalindar Patole (7), all residents of Taljai.

An official from Sahakarnagar police station said that the children were rushed to a local hospital where they are being treated for serious head injuries. One of them remains critical.

The police approached the parents of the children to file a complaint. But after they did not come forward to do so, the police themselves registered an FIR under charges of causing injuries due to negligence against the corporator and his accomplice.