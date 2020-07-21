Pune: 3 brothers die within 6 days of each other, couple leaves 13-year-old daughter behind

In case of the three brothers, who lived in a joint family of 18 members, they were admitted to a private hospital in Chinchwad on July 8. (Representational) In case of the three brothers, who lived in a joint family of 18 members, they were admitted to a private hospital in Chinchwad on July 8. (Representational)

Five deaths due to Covid-19 took place in two families from Pimpri-Chinchwad. One family lost three brothers within six days, while a couple died in another family, leaving behind a 13-year-old daughter.

Since March, when Covid-19 cases started emerging in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the industrial city has recorded 10,000 cases and 220 deaths.

In case of the three brothers, who lived in a joint family of 18 members, they were admitted to a private hospital in Chinchwad on July 8. All three had co-morbidities and were in the high-risk group. The youngest suffered from paralysis, while the elder brothers had undergone angioplasty. They also had diabetes and hypertension, a close relative said.

Though the three were brothers, they were like close friends. “Earlier, they lived separately in Kharalwadi area. But they constructed one building in Pimpri, so that they could live together,” said advocate Sushil Mancharkar, a family friend.

The brothers got the infection after one of their sons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All three were admitted to the intensive care unit, after they complained of breathlessness, and their beds were close to each other. The youngest (56) died first on July 12, the eldest (68) died a day later, and the third (61) died on July 18.

A spokesperson from Lokmanya hospital in Chinchwad said, “All three had oxygen saturation levels much below 94 per cent. Two of them had saturation levels between 80 and 86 per cent, while the third had saturation level of 65 per cent. They were critical when they were brought in and all efforts were made to save them.”

The hospital said all the other members of the family were also hospitalised after they tested positive. “The three brothers were in the ICU, all others recovered,” said the hospital spokesperson.

Dr Rohan Kate, whose team of doctors treated the brothers, said, “The patients were admitted late. They were at home for four to five days, even after they started showing symptoms. For one day, they were at another hospital before being brought here. One of them was put on invasive ventilator as soon as he was brought in. The other two were on non-invasive ventilators. We kept the family updated,” he said.

In another family, a husband and wife died of Covid-19 within a span of 14 days. While the wife died at YCM Hospital, the husband died after being discharged from hospital. He had requested home isolation as he had no symptoms, and wanted to take care of his daughter.

“First, the wife died… And then the husband died, he suffered from a kidney ailment,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College.

Ajay Patade, BJP leader from Indrayani Nagar, said the couple lived in a residential society at Indrayani Nagar and did not have close relatives in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “They have one 13-year-old daughter, who is all alone. Her grandmother, who was living with her, left after the mother died. The society residents are taking care of the girl,” he said.

A person who claimed to be a relative said the woman died the day she was admitted to YCM Hospital. “She died one-and-a-half hours after she was admitted on July 6. She was under stress as her husband was admitted for kidney ailment to a private hospital. She was alone and running around as they had no close relatives in the area. When she had symptoms of sore throat and fever, she went to YCM Hospital. Her test report came positive after her death,” he said.

However, he said it took four days for them to get the body from YCM Hospital. “The funeral was held on Saturday…,” he said, adding that the husband got in touch with him after his wife’s death.

The husband, who was involved in construction business, was living in a rented flat with his wife and 13-year-old daughter. “After his wife’s death, the society residents got him and his daughter tested. While the daughter tested negative, he tested positive. He was admitted to YCM Hospital, and from there, he was taken to Balewadi Covid Care Centre. However, he returned home on July 18 as his daughter was living alone. He told the doctors that since he had no symptoms, he should be allowed home isolation. He said he had strong willpower and will live for his daughter’s sake. On Sunday morning, his daughter called me… I rushed to find him lying unconscious. He was declared dead at YCM Hospital,” said the man, adding that no close relative was present for their funeral.

