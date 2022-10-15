scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Pune: 3 arrested for smuggling mephedrone, probe on

A patrolling team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune City Police Crime Branch on Thursday intercepted Memon and Khan near the Lulla Nagar area following their suspicious movement, searched them, and nabbed them after recovering 20.26 gm of MD worth Rs 3 lakh from their possession.

According to police, the duo were supposed to sell the drug to some city-based customers. (Representational/File)

The Pune City Police has arrested three people for their alleged involvement in smuggling and selling banned drug — mephedrone (MD), said officials on Friday.

The accused were identified as Matin Hussain Memon (21) and Shahrukh Kadir Khan (29) — residents of Kondhwa, and Anmol Singh (23) from NIBM Road. A patrolling team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune City Police Crime Branch on Thursday intercepted Memon and Khan near the Lulla Nagar area following their suspicious movement, searched them, and nabbed them after recovering 20.26 gm of MD worth Rs 3 lakh from their possession. Police have also seized their cellphones and a two-wheeler. Singh, who had allegedly provided the MD to the duo, was arrested from Kondhwa later in the day.

According to police, the duo were supposed to sell the drug to some city-based customers. An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Wanavadi police station and a further probe is on.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 03:28:12 am
