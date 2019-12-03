Pune: 29-year-old woman found murdered in apartment

A police officer said the woman’s mother found her dead in the flat’s bedroom on Monday. A police officer said the woman’s mother found her dead in the flat’s bedroom on Monday.

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Manikbagh area of Pune on Monday. Police suspect she was murdered.

According to officers, the woman was working for a private company in the city and had done her Masters in Business Administration. She lived with her family in the apartment. For the last five days, her family members had been out of Pune. The woman’s mother came back to the city on Monday after she couldn’t reach her daughter on the phone since Sunday.

A police officer said her mother found her dead on a bed in the bedroom of the apartment around 4 pm on Monday. A dupatta was found hanging from the ceiling fan hook. Her post mortem examination was conducted at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Pune city police Pornima Gaikwad said, “In the primary post mortem report, doctors have opined that the cause of death was ligature compression along with multiple injuries. The ligature compression suggests strangulation. Doctors have ruled out sexual assault. Based on this report, we are registering a case of murder and a probe will be launched.”

