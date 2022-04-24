Pune: 28-year-old man chased by robbers, attacked with cement block

A 28-year-old man was allegedly chased and attacked with a cement block by three men in a cellphone robbery attempt in the Chinchwad area Friday night, said the police.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Chinchwad police station by Ramesh Kharmate, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, who is preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations. The incident took place at the Walhekarwadi area around 8.15 pm when the complainant went to the Gurudwara Chowk to purchase some books for the MPSC exams.

“When he was walking past a railway line from a comparatively secluded area, three people approached him and one of them tried to snatch his cellphone. Kharmate resisted and tried to retaliate. The trio then chased him for a distance. Two of them then caught hold of him. The two restrained him as the third person hit him with a cement block,” the police said based on Kharmate’s complaint filed on Saturday morning.

Sub-inspector Venkat Pote, who is investigating the case, said: “The complainant has sustained a serious injury on the right side of the head and is being treated at a hospital. We are working with various leads to identify the suspects and arrest them.”