Pune: 27-year-old PhD student from IISER succumbs to dengue

Kshetrimayum Borish is survived by his parents and two young brothers.

A 27-year-old man succumbed to dengue in the city last week. The deceased, Kshetrimayum Borish, who was from Manipur, was a fourth-year PhD student in the chemistry department at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

He is survived by his parents and two young brothers.

In an official statement to The Indian Express on Monday, the institute’s administration said Borish approached the on-campus clinic on October 26 and was advised to undergo medical tests. He was kept at the institute’s guest house, where he underwent Covid-19 and blood tests. But apart from mild fever and bodyache, he did not report any prominent symptoms, said an official.

“The test results showed low platelet count, suggesting dengue and prompted the clinic to admit him to a hospital on October 28. Sadly, Borish passed away in the hospital on Friday, October 30, ” the statement read.

Though there is no government policy to extend any formal help to the deceased’s family in such cases, IISER students and faculty have volunteered to raise funds and support Borish’s family.

However, other students have demanded that the institute formally extend all help to the family. “Borish was the sole breadwinner of his family and it is a collective responsibility to support them in this hour of crisis. We want them to provide some kind of compensation,” said a research student.

The institute administration has reiterated and encouraged students to seek medical help anytime. The on-campus wellness centre with two medical doctors and three nursing staff operates from Monday to Saturday. The medical teams at the centre are reachable even after working hours, the official said.

“In general, due to the ongoing pandemic, everybody is hesitant to get themselves tested or visit a hospital,” the official added.

The campus was fumigated a few weeks ago but after Borish’s death, the engineering and maintenance teams have checked for spots with water logging on the campus, which was again fumigated over the weekend.

The institute currently houses 300 research students on campus since the government allowed research and laboratory activities to resume in September.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.