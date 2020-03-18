Pune: 26-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Total number of persons infected with coronavirus in Pune reached 17. (PTI/ Representational Image) Total number of persons infected with coronavirus in Pune reached 17. (PTI/ Representational Image)

A 26-year-old resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad is the latest from the city to test positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the total number of infected persons in Pune to 17.

The newest patient had returned from the United States on March 14. “Today, he himself came to our hospital. We took his swab test in the morning, and by evening, his test report showed him to be a positive case of COVID-19,” said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

PCMC health chief Pavan Salve said the man stays alone in the city. He said results of 10 other people, who had been tested on Tuesday, had turned out to be negative.

