Pune: 25th drum circle held in city

The 25th community drum circle was held in the city on Sunday. A drum circle is any group of people playing hand-drums and percussion in a circle. The venture Innovent Drum Circles, along with non-profit organisations Edgeuhope Foundation and Flow SSRO, started the community drum circle in Pune in the year 2018.

“Bengaluru was the first city that started the concept of drum circles under the purview of Vasundhara Das and Roberto Narain. In Pune, the concept was introduced by Anand Godse and so far, we have been able to hold 25 such sessions,” said Vaibhav Deo, founder of Innovent Drum Circles.

In the community drum circles, people sit on chairs arranged in concentric circles and the activity is facilitated by the person standing and co-ordinating from the centre with the help of a drum and other required instruments. The community drum circle meets were organised on the third Sunday of each month but were on hold during the pandemic, said Deo.

While the sessions were attended by 100 people on average, the numbers have dropped post the pandemic. “For our 25th, we had 325 people for the drum circle which lasted for two hours,” said Deo.