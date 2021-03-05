Pune: 254 illegal structures demolished so far, 10,000 more structures on radar

In the last one month, the anti-encroachment department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has demolished as many as 254 illegal structures across the industrial city. PCMC officials said there are more than 10,000 illegal structures which are on their radar and the drive will continue to its logical conclusion.

The drive started on February 1 after the Bombay High Court lifted the stay on January 31 on the demolition. “As per a private survey, at least 25,000 illegal structures came up during the lockdown period. But we think figure could be between 10-15,000. We have also done our own assessment…” PCMC executive engineer Vijay Bhojne told this paper on Friday.

Bhojne said till March 4, they have demolished 254 illegal structures. “The action was taken on 2.48 lakh square feet structures. The demolished structures included tinsheds, commercials shops, private offices, hotels, restaurants and even residential buildings,” he said.

The action was also taken in Sangvi and Pimple Gurav areas where BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap lives. Jagtap, who calls the shots in PCMC functioning, however said he does not support illegal structures. “Illegal structures should be demolished. They don’t have my protection,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Bhojne said Rahatni bore the brunt of the civic action as 45 unauthorised structures were demolished in the suburb. “This is followed by Wadamukwadi where 40 structures were razed and Mosh where 39 structures were demolished,” he said.

Civic officials said that in 2014, the PCMC had submitted before the Bombay High Court that there were 65,000 illegal structures that have come up over the years. “However, the current drive is only against those structures that came up during the lockdown period,” said the officials.

Bhojne said illegal structures are demolished only after they serve a seven-day notice to the concerned citizens. “If they don’t act on their own, then we demolish the structures,” he said. Civic officials said the cost of the demolition has to be recovered from the citizens but they rarely pay up.