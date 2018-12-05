Pune: 25-yr-old resident of tribal boys’ hostel falls from third floor, in serious condition

A 25-year-old resident of the tribal boys’ hostel in Bhosari fell from the third floor of the building on Monday evening. Amit Valvi was found unconscious by his hostelmates and rushed to a private hospital in the area.

His condition is stated to be serious. Police have been alerted about the incident. They have stated recording statements and investigating the matter. Valvi was pursuing MSc at a college in Pimpri.

His father, Ganapat Valvi, a farmer from Kalibel village in Nandurbar’s Dhadgaon taluka, rushed to Pune after he was informed about the incident. “Amit was the first person to graduate from our family and he had also completed his D.Ed,” said the shaken father.

Meanwhile, several tribal students and activists have taken to social media to speculate about the incident. They said Valvi was “uneasy” about the changes introduced by the tribal department, which had switched to the direct benefit transfer system in place of canteen facilities provided to the students. However, Valvi’s father and his brother, Sunil, dismissed the speculations.

Officials of the tribal department said food allowance of Rs 3,500 had been credited to Valvi’s account on December 1.

Manisha Verma, principal secretary of the tribal department, said all possible help will be extended to Valvi’s family.