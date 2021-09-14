Pune: 25-year-old woman molested by food delivery agent, says police

A 25-year-old woman was molested by an unidentified food delivery agent in Pune on Sunday, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, who runs a business, was walking home with a family member. A delivery agent who was passing on his bike allegedly touched her inappropriately and also passed lewd remarks, and drove away before he could be chased. The woman later approached the police station with a complaint.

Inspector Vivek Muglikar, in-charge of Wakad police station, said, “We are yet to identify the suspect. Based on the appearance, it seems that the suspect works as a delivery boy for a prominent food delivery platform. We are checking CCTV footage and other clues.”