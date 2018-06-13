Pune: 25-year-old CA dies in hit-and-run at Ganeshkhind Road

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on Ganeshkhind Road on Monday morning. The driver of the car fled from the spot immediately after the accident.

The deceased, identified as Jay Bipin Agarwal, hailed from Akola district and had been working in Pune for a couple of years. He lived near Senapati Bapat Road area and was on his way to work when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Mhasoba Gate bus stand. Agarwal was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The car hit Agarwal’s bike on the right side… he fell down and sustained serious injuries. The driver did not stop. We have started looking at footage from CCTV cameras and have zeroed in on the car. Further probe is on to ascertain certain details. An offence has been registered,” said Sub-Inspector S M Chavan of Shivajinagar police station.

“We have been told that Agarwal was a chartered accountant and had an office in Hadapsar,” he added.

Agarwal’s body was handed over to his relatives on Monday night after the autopsy, said police.

