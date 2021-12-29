Pune: 25-year-old arrested for ‘posing as Army Major, duping people with fake job offers in defence services’

A police officer said the car Pawar was travelling in was being driven by a man from whom he had allegedly taken Rs 3 lakh on the pretext giving him a job as a civilian driver for the Army.

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly posing as an Army major and cheating people who were aspiring to get jobs in the defence services through an ongoing recruitment rally being held at the Artillery Centre in Nashik.

Based on input provided by the Military Intelligence unit of Pune-headquartered Southern Command, the security team at the Deolali Cantonment in Nashik detained a man in an SUV who was wearing an Army uniform of an officer of Major rank. The man identified himself as “Major Ganesh Pawar” and said he was posted at an artillery formation in Haryana. When he was asked to show his credentials, the suspect said he did not have the identity cards. As security personnel crosschecked with the establishment he claimed he was posted with, it was revealed that the man was an imposter, police said. He was then handed over to Deolali Camp police and placed under arrest.

Officials have recovered forged documents like character certificate, service certificate and even Form 16, a certificate of deduction of tax at source, identifying 25-year-old “Pawar” as an officer, making use of fake seals and letterheads. Preliminary probe suggests that the suspect even took a loan from a bank in Nashik with the fake credentials, an official said.

A police officer said the car Pawar was travelling in was being driven by a man from whom he had allegedly taken Rs 3 lakh on the pretext giving him a job as a civilian driver for the Army.

Inspector Kundan Jadhav of Deolali Camp police station said, “Pawar was produced before a court and has been remanded to our custody for two days. Our primary probe suggests that he has taken money from some people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Army. With his fake uniform of Major rank, he was possibly going around the Cantonment area trying to cheat people.”

Pawar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to impersonation, cheating, forgery and provisions of the Official Secrets Act.