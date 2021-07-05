Pune: MESTA announces 25% cut in school fees for current academic year

The fee compensation is eligible for students studying in Junior Kindergarten to class 12th. (File)

For students, whose parents have faced loss of income owing to the pandemic, the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association has resolved to cut the academic fees by 25 per cent for the current academic year. Moreover, no fees will be charged for students who have lost their parents due to the virus.

The fee compensation is eligible for students studying in Junior Kindergarten to class 12th.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of MESTA and will be applicable to all its member schools across the state. The organisation claims to have membership of over 18,000 English medium schools in Maharashtra of which nearly 750-800 are in the Pune district.

For the last one and half years, parents have been complaining of financial difficulties due to loss of income from business, jobs owing to the pandemic situation. While parents have been repeatedly asking for a discount in fees, many students have been removed from schools due to non-payment of fees or issued transfer certificates forcibly.

On the other hand, school managements have also been facing several difficulties as they claim that even parents who can pay fees are not doing so, putting pressure on school managements.

“The association has decided that the discount in fees will be given to those students whose parents have faced genuine loss of job, their fees will be reduced by 25percent. If any parent faces any difficulty, they can contact me personally and I will ensure the same,” said Sanjayrao Tayade Patil, founder president, MESTA.