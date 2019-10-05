Pune: 24-year-old man duped of Rs 51.9 lakh

A man was cheated of Rs 51.9 lakh after he invested in a herbal liquid business. The 24-year-old, who is resident of Karve Nagar, lodged the FIR in this case at Warje police station. On the basis of the complaint, police have booked unidentified persons who contacted the complainant over cellphone and email. Police have also booked one delivery boy and a few bank account holders in this case.

Advertising

According to police, the suspects and the complainant came in contact over cellphone and email in July. The suspects promised the complainant good returns if he invested in a “brion herbal business”.

On the instructions of the suspects, the complainant allegedly bought several herbal products and transferred Rs 51,96,548 to different bank accounts through online transactions. However, he did not got the promised returns later, police said. He approached the police and an offence was lodged under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

In another case, a 60-year-old man in Kothrud was cheated of Rs 3.13 lakh after unidentified suspects promised to give him Rs 75,000 per month if he agreed to erect a telecom company tower on land owned by him. An offence in this case was lodged at Kothrud police station.

Advertising

The suspects contacted the complainant over cellphone and email in June, police said. The suspects persuaded him to transfer Rs 3,13,550 to a bank account and promised to erect a telecom company tower on his land, police said.

The suspects also allegedly sent fake documents and photographs to the complainant on his email. However, they did not erect the tower, police said.