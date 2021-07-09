Pune: 24 chamber covers worth Rs 19,000 stolen from Baner roads

A total of 24 chamber covers worth Rs 19,200 were stolen, said police. (Representational Image)

Twenty four chamber covers (also known as manhole covers or maintenance hole covers) have been stolen from various roads in Baner area over the last 20 days. Between June 22 and July 6, seven chamber covers (made of iron grills), weighing 560 kg and estimated to cost Rs 5,600, were stolen from the road between Abhimanshri chowk to Baner Phata in the jurisdiction of Aundh–Bopodi Ward 8.

Also, eight chamber covers weighing 640 kg, worth Rs 6,400, were stolen from the road between Green Park Hotel and Radha chowk in the jurisdiction of Baner–Balewadi–Pasha Ward 9.

Similarly, nine chamber covers weighing 720 kg, worth Rs 7,200, were stolen from the road between Savitribai Phule Pune University junction and Mhasoba chowk, located in the jurisdiction of Ganeshkhind Road Ward 7.

A total of 24 chamber covers worth Rs 19,200 were stolen, said police.

