Pune: 232 cops have tested positive for Covid-19 since January 1

The Pune City police have recorded 232 cases of Covid-19 among its personnel since January 1. Of them, only two cops had to be hospitalized, officials said.

The city police force, which has around 7,500 personnel, has recorded 2,670 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 20 have died.

Of the 232, 30 are officers and 202 are constabulary personnel. As far as vaccination is concerned, almost 100 per cent of the police force has received both the doses. To date, 7,494 cops, including 861 officers and 6,813 personnel, have been fully vaccinated.

Following the order from the Maharashtra government announcing strict restrictions amid a Covid-19 surge, the Pune City Police, on Sunday night, issued executive orders imposing night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, and put curbs on gatherings of five or more people between 5 am and 11 pm in areas under their jurisdiction. These orders have come into force from today.