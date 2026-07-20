Pune youngster kills father’s ‘killer’ after 23 years

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Pune rural police have arrested a youngster who allegedly killed a notorious criminal as a revenge for allegedly murdering his father about 23 years ago.
Police have identified the accused as Manthan Dinesh Vaidya(25) resident of Joshiwada in Sadashiv Peth.
Police have also arrested three more, including Manthan’s neighbour Saurabh Sagar Pardeshi(24) a relative Sandip Babulal Kori(31) and one Mizan Shaikh(24), both residents of Parvati Darshan.
Police said Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh(40), a criminal on police record, had allegedly murdered Manthan’s father in 2003.
Manthan was a baby when his father was killed. Later when he came to know about the alleged murderer of his father, he decided to take revenge, police said.
He then allegedly conspired with Kori, Saurabh Pardeshi and Mizan, all criminals on police record, to kill Kadu-Deshmukh.
Accordingly, the accused persons allegedly murdered Kadu-Deshmukh, by attacking him with sharp weapons, at Shindewadi near the old Katraj tunnel around 10.20 pm on July 11.
A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Rajgad police station in Pune rural. A police team led by inspector Pramod Kshirsagar of local crime branch and inspector Santosh Jadhav of Rajgad police station launched a probe into this case.
Based on clues obtained during the investigation, police arrested Manthan Vaidya and Saurabh Pardeshi on July 14. Police further arrested Kori and Mizan Shaikh. Police said a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Kori.
Inspector Jadhav said the deceased Kadu-Deshmukh was booked in at least four murder cases in the past and was released on bail in April this year. Police got clues about his killers from eyewitnesses and videos captured by CCTV cameras at different locations, stated a press release issued today.
Investigation officer, assistant police inspector Chetan Machhale said, “It is learnt that Manthan’s father was murdered following a previous dispute about 23 years before. He masterminded Kadu-Deshmukh’s killing to avenge his father’s death. A court has remanded all the accused to police custody, further investigation is on.”
Manthan was earlier working with a private firm, he has no previous criminal record, police said.