Pune youngster kills father’s ‘killer’ after 23 years

Pune rural police have arrested a youngster who allegedly killed a notorious criminal as a revenge for allegedly murdering his father about 23 years ago.(Image generated using AI)

Pune rural police have arrested a youngster who allegedly killed a notorious criminal as a revenge for allegedly murdering his father about 23 years ago.

Police have identified the accused as Manthan Dinesh Vaidya(25) resident of Joshiwada in Sadashiv Peth.

Police have also arrested three more, including Manthan’s neighbour Saurabh Sagar Pardeshi(24) a relative Sandip Babulal Kori(31) and one Mizan Shaikh(24), both residents of Parvati Darshan.

Police said Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh(40), a criminal on police record, had allegedly murdered Manthan’s father in 2003.

Manthan was a baby when his father was killed. Later when he came to know about the alleged murderer of his father, he decided to take revenge, police said.