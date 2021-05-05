Pune: 23-year-old man arrested for raping differently-abled minor girl

As per the press release issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the girl lived with her parents in Bhosari.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old differently-abled girl in a building in Pune’s Bhosari area on Tuesday evening.

As per the press release issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the girl lived with her parents in Bhosari. The accused, who is an acquaintance of the girl’s family, came to their house around 5.30 pm and took the girl with him to a room in a building, said police. The accused then allegedly raped the girl at the spot by taking advantage of her being differently-abled.

After they came to know about the incident, the girl’s family approached the police for help and lodged the first information report against the accused. Police have arrested the man on charges of rape under sections 376 (2)(j)(a) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).