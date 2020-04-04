Pune: 23 people held in various offences relating to illicit sale of liquor, drugs

An offence was also lodged at Yerwada police station on April 3 against shopkeeper Natharam Devasi for selling groceries at higher rates. (Representational Image) An offence was also lodged at Yerwada police station on April 3 against shopkeeper Natharam Devasi for selling groceries at higher rates. (Representational Image)

The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police arrested as many as 23 people for allegedly selling illicit liquor in different parts of the city during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

A press release issued on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh stated that during the raids carried out in different parts of the city, 22 offences were lodged against those found selling liquor illegally. Police have arrested 23 people as per relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the accused have been lodged in different police stations. Police have seized liquor and other items worth Rs 49,034 from those arrested.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a man allegedly selling marijuana, and seized drugs worth Rs 7,160 from him. In another case, a man allegedly possessing 112 grams of charas worth Rs 3,60,590 was also arrested. Both the accused were held under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Crime Branch sleuths also took action against grocery stores allegedly taking advantage of the lockdown and selling essential commodities at higher rates to earn more money.

A press release issued by the police today stated that a shop owner, Manor Garg (46) of Vishrantwadi was found selling sugar, groundnuts and other food grain for higher prices on April 2. An offence was lodged against him at the Vishrantwadi police station.

An offence was also lodged at Yerwada police station on April 3 against shopkeeper Natharam Devasi for selling groceries at higher rates.

Police said the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has fixed prices of essential commodities and that action will be taken against those selling them at higher prices during the lockdown.

