Pune: 22-year-old woman ‘strangled to death by husband’

On Saturday night, Vaishnavi's family members apprised police of their suspicion that her husband might have harmed her.

A 22-year-old woman was recently strangled to death allegedly by her 27-year-old husband following a domestic dispute.

The deceased, Vaishnavi Pawar, was a resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran. Her husband, Chetan Pawar, who is a milk distributor, has been arrested. The FIR in this case was registered by Vaishnavi’s mother, Meena Suresh Waghere.

Assistant Inspector Vishal Jadhav, who is probing the case, said, “Vaishnavi and Chetan got married in December 2018 and had been fighting over domestic issues for some time.”

A police team and Vaishnavi’s family members reached the couple’s home, where they found her lying unresponsive, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. An autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.

Jadhav said, “Primary probe suggests that Chetan strangled his wife to death. He was detained immediately after the death came to light on Saturday night. He was placed under arrest on Sunday morning after the initial probe pointed to him as the suspect.”