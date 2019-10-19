Pune: 22-year-old from Bengal found dead near Shivaji Bridge

A 22-year-old man was found murdered on the footbridge along Shivaji Bridge opposite the main building of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sujan Sunil Mandal, who is from Nadia district in West Bengal and was working at a college canteen on Senapati Bapat Road.

The police said they received a report about a man lying on the bridge at 7 am on Friday. Police personnel reached the spot and rushed the man to Sassoon Hospital, where he was declared dead. According to police, he was hit with a sharp and blunt object and his body was covered in blood. Police said he had left his workplace and was travelling to West Bengal when he was murdered.

Based on the complaint from the constable who first found the body, an FIR has been registered with Shivajinagar police station against unidentified persons. A senior police officer said, “We have some clues and investigation is proceeding in the right direction. We hope to solve the case soon.”