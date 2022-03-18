Pune: 22-year-old Dalit man killed by lover’s kin, four arrested

A 22-year-old Dalit man was allegedly murdered by the kin of a woman from an upper caste, police said. The accused were angry with the deceased due to his alleged love affair with the woman, they added. The incident took place at Shivane around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Pradhunya Prakash Kamble (22), resident of Ramoshi Wadi in Gokhale Nagar.

After Kamble’s cousin lodged an FIR in the case at Warje police station on Thursday, police arrested four persons, including a woman, under sections 302, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Arms Act, and the SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday, police said.

Police have identified the accused persons as Ajay Paigude (19), Sagar Rathod (22), Vijay Paigude (46) and Vandana Paigude (40), all residents of Shivane.

Police said Kamble was a criminal on record and had earlier been booked in a few offences. He was also arrested and jailed in a criminal case.

Assistant commissioner of police Rukmini Galande said, “There was a dispute between him and the girl’s family. We have arrested the four accused persons for murdering him and further investigation is on in the case.”

FIR in the case mentions the names of the girl’s parents, brother and his friend. “Due to Kamble’s love affair with the girl, they allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons and iron rod on Wednesday,” it said.