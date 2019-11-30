Pune: 211 receive JNU degrees, first batch of 36 Air Force cadets gets completion certificates

Medal winners at the NDA’s convocation in Pune on Friday. Express Medal winners at the NDA’s convocation in Pune on Friday. Express

THE convocation of 137th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) saw yet another landmark event as 36 Air Force cadets undergoing the Engineering BTech course passed out of the academy after completing six semesters of academic training. These cadets will complete their degree course at Air Force Academy, Dundigal next year.

Six months ago, 32 Naval cadets had passed out of the academy to pursue last year of their BTech course at the Indian Naval Academy. It was the first batch of the NDA cadets pursuing engineering degree passing out from the academy. On Friday, the chief guest at the convocation was Prof SK Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

A total of 211 cadets were conferred degrees from Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which included 42 cadets in Science Stream, 85 cadets in Computer Science and 84 cadets in Arts stream. A total of 13 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme. Besides, the second batch of BTech, comprising of 37 Naval and 36 Air Force cadets, also received course completion certificate after three years and will be conferred with the degrees after completion of the final year at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

NDA Commandant Air Marshal IP Vipin administered oaths to the passing out students. Quoting the Greek historian and general Thucydides, ‘The Nation that makes a great distinction between its scholars and its warriors will have its thinking done by cowards and its fighting done by fools’, Air Marshal Vipin said, “…Today we need scholar warriors who have both the intelligence and the vision to harness both men and technology for the success in warfare. Cadets, as you go out of the portals of this academy, remember that on you remains the onerous responsibility of safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of this nation. This must be carried out, no matter what the cost is.”

Squadron Cadet Captain Anurag Pandey won the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Chief of Army Staff trophy presented by General K Sundarji for standing first in Science stream with highest FGPA (Final Grade Point Average). Academy Cadet Captain Majhi Giridhar received the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Chief of Naval Staff trophy presented by Admiral Suresh Mehta for standing first in Computer Science stream with highest FGPA. Company Quarter Master Sargent Sumant Kumar bagged the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Chief of Air Staff trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri for standing first in Arts stream with highest FGPA. Battalion Cadet captain Nishant Kumar won the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Admiral OS Dawson’s Trophy for standing first in BTech programme with highest FGPA.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd