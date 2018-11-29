Pune: 21-year-old man kills teen girl, hangs himself, cops start probe

A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered a girl with whom he was suspected to be in a relationship and then hanged himself at the employee quarters of Aundh Chest Hospital in New Sangvi on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

An offense in this case has been registered at Sangvi police station. The police have identified the man as Naimuddin Shah (21), a resident of Latur, and the deceased girl as Aditi Shamsundar Bidve (19), a native of Ambejogai in Beed district, who was residing at employee quarters of Aundh Chest Hospital.

According to the police, while Aditi’s father worked as a medical superintendent at a government hospital in Latur, Shah’s mother worked as a cook in the same hospital. The two families knew each other, the police said, adding that Aditi’s schooling took place in Latur and during this time she came in contact with Shah.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s father was transferred to a government hospital in Nagpur. So, he sent his two children, including Aditi, to their uncle’s house at Aundh in Pune four months ago for their studies. Aditi was a first-year student of arts at Symbiosis college in Pune. Her brother Ajinkya is pursuing nursing course in B J Medical College.

On Tuesday, when Aditi’s brother Ajinkya, cousin Abhinay and uncle were not at home, Shah came there and allegedly strangled her with a wire, causing her death, in the afternoon, said the police. Later, Shah hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan in the house, the police said.

The incident came to light when Aditi’s cousin Abhinay Sanjay Gaikwad reached home around 3.30 pm. He knocked the door repeatedly, but there was no response from Aditi. He then called on Aditi’s cellphone, but she did not answer the call, said police. Abhinay then went to the terrace of the building and looked down into his house, when he saw a youth hanged to the ceiling fan and Aditi lying unconscious on the floor, said the police.

Soon, he broke the door with the help of neighbours and informed the police and family members about the incident. A police team reached the spot and took the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem. Abhinay lodged an FIR in this case at the Sangvi police station.

Senior Police Inspector Mohan Shinde said: “We got to know during probe that the deceased couple was in a relationship. The motive behind the murder and suicide is being investigated. No suicide note was recovered.”