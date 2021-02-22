scorecardresearch
Pune: 21-year-old youth found dead in Wagholi flat

The deceased, Sameer Gaikwad, was active on social media and had a considerable following, police added.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 22, 2021 6:07:14 am
In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old youth was found dead in a flat in Wagholi area on Sunday, police said. The deceased, Sameer Gaikwad, was active on social media and had a considerable following, police added.

According to the station duty officer at Lonikand police station, Prafulla Gaikwad, a cousin of Sameer, had alerted them after Sameer’s friend told him that the youth was found dead in his flat located on Kesnand Road in Wagholi.

Lonikand police officials said that while prime facie probe indicated suicide, a detailed investigation will ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the death.

Officials said they would soon be recording statements of the family members of Sameer and others connected to the case.

