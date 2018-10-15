Pune: 21-year-old man ‘beaten to death’

The police said Sonawane has cases of theft, assault, attempt to murder registered against him. The police said Sonawane has cases of theft, assault, attempt to murder registered against him.

A 21-year-old historysheeter was allegedly beaten to death in Tarwadevasti near Mohammadwadi on Saturday night. The deceased had allegedly pelted stones at a woman’s house in the neighbourhood for reportedly lodging a complaint against him for molesting her after an argument. He also damaged vehicles near her house.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sonawane, a resident of Tarwadevasti. According to the police, Sonawane had 11 cases against him when he was a juvenile. Now, there are seven cases against him. He was recently caught by Wanowrie police in a vehicle theft case and he got bail a few days ago. “His mother passed away in his childhood and his father had married again. Sonawane had an addiction to drugs, whitener and liquor,” ACP Milind Patil said.

The police said Sonawane has cases of theft, assault, attempt to murder registered against him. On Saturday, around 3.30 pm, he had gone to Rajiv Gandhi colony in Mohammadwadi. He was drunk and had argument with a 40-year-old woman who objected to his rash driving. He allegedly abused and manhandled her. The woman informed her family following which he fled the area. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with Mohammadwadi police chowki under Wanowrie police station.

Later, Sonawane allegedly pelted stones at the woman’s house and damaged vehicles. Her family and neighbours tried to stop him but he started abusing them and continued to damage the vehicles. Then three-four men armed with sticks and rods beat him up. The police took him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“His father Balasaheb (44) has lodged a case of murder against two-three persons. We have arrested the woman’s husband,” said senior police inspector Sayaji Gaware, Wanowrie police station.

