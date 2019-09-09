Pune: 21-year-old from Rajasthan held for cheating over 30 persons

THE Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police has arrested a 21-year-old youth from Rajasthan, who is suspected to have cheated at least 30 persons across India by taking money from them on the pretext of “removing the spell of black magic” on them. The suspect had posted a YouTube video through which people approached him for solutions to their problems.

The suspect has been identified as Shubham Setia, a resident of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. A team from the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Wing of Pune City Police zeroed down on Setia while probing a case filed by a Kondhwa resident. The homemaker woman had seen video posted by the youth offering “supernatural” solutions to personal problems. She approached the suspect and told him about her problems. He told her that she had a “spell of black magic” on her and suggested various rituals to get rid of them. He took a total of Rs 1.06 lakh from her on various occasions.

After realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Pune police and an offence was registered at Cyber Crime Police station last week. A police team launched a probe into the phone number and online payment accounts used in the crime.

An officer, who was part of the investigating team, said, “He confessed to having cheated at least 30-40 persons across India in the same manner. We found that the residential area where the suspect lives, which is a small alley, has at least 12 functioning call centres. The suspect told us that he had worked in a call centre… He was put on arrest on Saturday and brought to Pune.”