Pune: 21-year-old engineering student, in city for workshop, stabbed

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a 24-year-old man on the terrace of a building in Narhe on Sunday.

Advertising

According to police, the suspect, who is an IT professional, was angry with the woman, who is an engineering student, for refusing to talk to him.

The woman is being treated for multiple knife injures at the Sassoon General hospital. She has sustained injuries on her chest, stomach and hands, said police.

A police officer said the woman and the suspect are both from Solapur. While the suspect works at an IT firm in Pune, the woman had come to the city to attend a workshop at a college in Bibvewadi.

Advertising

On Sunday, the man went to the college where the workshop was being held and took her to the building where he lives. After a heated argument, he allegedly attacked her with a knife and fled.

After registering an FIR, the police have launched a search for the suspect. ENS