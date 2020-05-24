PUNE: 21-year-old among eight deaths, toll at 272

Among other patients who died was a 63-year-old man from Bhawani Peth, who was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on May 12. He had acute renal failure.(Representational) Among other patients who died was a 63-year-old man from Bhawani Peth, who was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on May 12. He had acute renal failure.(Representational)

PUNE DISTRICT recorded eight deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, with the toll climbing to 272. Among the patients who died is a 21-year-old man from Gultekdi, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 22 and succumbed to the infection on the same day. His throat swab tested positive for the coronavirus on May 23 while his death was reported on Sunday.

A total of 258 new positive cases were recorded on the day, with the total number of cases at 5,694, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

Among other patients who died was a 63-year-old man from Bhawani Peth, who was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on May 12. He had acute renal failure.

In another case, a 71-year-old man from Ganesh Peth, who was admitted to KEM hospital on May 20, also died of the infection. He too was suffering from acute renal failure. A 56-year-old woman from Salisbury Park, admitted to Sahyadri hospital (Karve Road) on May 8, also succumbed to the infection. She had endometrial cancer.

A 71-year-old man from Yerawada, admitted to Aundh district hospital on May 17, also died. A 60-year-old woman from Yerawada, admitted to YCM hospital on May 18, also succumbed to the infection. She had diabetes and hypertension apart from ischemic heart disease.

In another case, a 67-year-old man, who hails from Solapur but was staying at Nana Peth, was admitted to KEM hospital on May 10 and died on May 23. However, his death was reported on Sunday.

