Pune: 20-yr-old found hanging in hostel room

Police suspect that she commited suicide, but no suicide note was found. (Representational Image) Police suspect that she commited suicide, but no suicide note was found. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old woman who studied mass communication at a college in Viman Nagar was found hanging in her hostel room on Wednesday night.

The woman was absent for the night attendance taken by hostel officials on Wednesday. At 10 pm, the hostel management discovered that her room was locked from the inside and she was not responding to any of calls. When they looked inside from a panel in the balcony of the room, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

College authorities then informed the Pune City Police and doctors. After doctors pronounced her dead, the police took her body to hospital for post-mortem.

Her body was later handed over to her family members.

Police suspect that she committed suicide, but no suicide note was found. The investigation is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd