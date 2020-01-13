Pune: 20-year-old strangles minor friend to death after abducting him, arrested

Abdulahat Siddiqui (17) Abdulahat Siddiqui (17)

A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday for abduction and murder of his 17-year-old friend, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Abdulahat Siddiqui, a resident of Kala Gaurav Complex in Dapodi and a student of Class XII at a city college. His friend, Umar Nasir Shaikh (20), a school dropout, was arrested Sunday. Shaikh told the police that he hatched the plan to kidnap his friend from a movie, Khatarnak Khiladi 2.

Police Inspector Shankar Awatade of Bhosari police station said, “Around 8.15 pm on Saturday, Siddiqui left his home with his friend Shaikh. We have reasons to believe that the suspect had hatched a plan in advance to confine Siddiqui somewhere and call his family members for ransom. As he could not find a place, he took Siddiqui to a secluded location on the campus of Pune University, where he first hit him on the head and then strangled him to death. A little after 9.30 pm, he contacted the family.”

According to police, Shaikh called another friend from Siddiqui’s mobile phone to inform his brother that Siddiqui has been kidnapped. When Siddiqui’s brother called the phone, Shaikh demanded Rs 40 lakh as ransom, said police.

“After receiving the ransom call, Siddiqui’s family members searched for him and around 11.30 pm, they approached us. We started looking into the phone call as part of the probe. We played the voice recording of the call to some friends of the deceased and zeroed down on Shaikh. We picked him up from his home and he later confessed to having committed the crime. We found the body of the deceased around 2.30 am Sunday. Shaikh was subsequently arrested,” Awatade said.

He added, “The probe till now points to Rs 40 lakh ransom as the primary motive of the crime. But we are also looking into some other issues between the duo.”

A police officer said they were also probing whether the relationship between the duo had turned bitter over a girl they both knew. Police said Siddiqui’s father is a scrap dealer while Shaikh’s family has a vegetable trading business.

