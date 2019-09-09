Pune: 20-year-old missing after jumping into Mutha ‘on a dare’

A 20-year-old man was reported missing in Mutha river after he and his friend jumped off Bhide bridge in Deccan Gymkhana at 5.30 pm on Sunday, police said. The duo jumped off the bridge after they dared each other to do so, police said.

They have been identified as Asim Ukil (18), who is from Kolkata and Prakashsingh Bohra (20), who is from Uttarakhand. Both work as kitchen help at an eatery in Narayan Peth. While Ukil managed to swim to the riverbank, Bohra is reported missing.

When the incident took place, Mutha river was swollen due to discharge of water from Khadakwasla dam. The police and fire brigade have launched a search for Bohra.