Pune: 2 staffers dupe car dealership of vehicles worth Rs 53 lakh with fake orders ‘from MoD’

Pune: A car dealership based in Vimannagar was duped to the tune of Rs 53 lakh after two of its employees and their accomplice allegedly prepared fake purchase orders in the name of defence personnel.

The purchase orders were for five cars and were forged to look like they were from the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Vimantal police station by the general manager of the company.

Based on her complaint, police have booked two employees working as sales executives and one more person, who claimed to be an agent facilitating orders from the CSD.

Investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector S A Jadhav, said, “The customers who come through CSD get a rebate on GST. It is alleged that suspects prepared five forged purchase orders in the name of defence personnel in July and August. The five cars that the suspects took away in this manner are worth Rs 53 lakh in total. We have launched a probe…” .