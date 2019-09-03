Pune: 2 offences lodged against American woman for ‘attacking Muslim women’

Police have initiated legal action against a 43-year-old American citizen, who allegedly attacked and abused Muslim women in two separate incidents in the city.

On Monday, members of Indian Muslim Front (IMF) led by Munawar Qureshi staged a protest and submitted a representation at the Lashkar police station, seeking action against the woman.

Protesters said her actions were borne out of hatred and she had targeted Muslim women wearing burqa in Pune Camp and Pune railway station area in the last three weeks.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravindra Rasal said, “We have accepted the representation from the IMF delegation. We are taking proper legal action against the American.”

According to police, two non-cognisable (NC) offences have been registered against the American. Police said on Sunday, the foreigner allegedly asked a 27-year-old woman whether she was a Muslim.

When the woman replied in the affirmative, she abused and thrashed her around 8 pm. The 27-year-old lodged a complaint at the Lashkar police station but IMF members said police had let the foreigner go without taking any action against her.

Police added that in another incident on August 24, the offence for which was registered at the Bundgarden police station under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, the American allegedly thrashed two 22-year-old girl students at the bus stop near Sardar Dastur Girl’s High School.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Bhosale of Lashkar police station said, “NC offence was lodged against the American. A probe has so far revealed that she came to India on a tourist visa on April 17 and is residing with a Muslim man in Kondhwa, with whom she is in a relationship. She is not an illegal resident and her visa is valid… We have warned her. Also, we have spoken to the American embassy regarding the complaints filed against her. We also got to know that she is suffering from psychological problems and is also known to be undergoing treatment. We have taken up this issue seriously and will take further action according to the law.”