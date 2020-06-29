Pune: 2 more cops test positive in Pimpri-Chinchwad, total now 17

An official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate said that two police inspectors – one from a police station and another from a police unit – tested positive for Covid-19. (Representational) An official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate said that two police inspectors – one from a police station and another from a police unit – tested positive for Covid-19. (Representational)

Two police inspectors from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Their high risk contacts, including personnel from their respective units, were quarantined and tested as well.

An official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate said that two police inspectors – one from a police station and another from a police unit – tested positive for Covid-19. “Their immediate contacts, including police officials and personnel from their respective units, have been quarantined and have undergone tests,” the official said.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 positive personnel in Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to 17, out of which three are active cases. The number of cases in Pune City Police had reached 122 on Sunday, with an addition of 10 cases in the previous 24 hours. Of the total 122, around 37 are active cases.

As on Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases among the state police was 4,743, of which 3,637 have recovered and 59 succumbed to the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd