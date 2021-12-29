Pune: 2 more arrests in recruitment exam paper leak case, total 28

Expanding their probe into the series of government recruitment malpractices, the Pune Police on Tuesday said they have made two fresh arrests on Monday in connection with the leak of the recruitment exam paper of ‘Group C’ employees in state Health department. This is the fifth case of recruitment process malfeasance unearthed by Pune City Police’s cyber crime sleuths and the number of arrested persons has reached 28 over the last one month.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said on Tuesday, “Our probe has now revealed that the exam paper for recruitment of Group C employees of the Health Department, which was held on October 24, was leaked. We have arrested two more persons who acted as agents in this process. Anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to 8 lakh were taken from each of the candidates who received the leaked paper. With this, the total number of arrests in five cases has reached 28.”

The two persons arrested have been identified as Nishid Gaikwad (43) and Rahul Linghot (35).